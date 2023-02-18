Sheyi Ojo sends positive message as Cardiff City earn big win against Reading

A late goal from Romaine Sawyers sent Cardiff City fans in attendance last night into rapture as the Bluebirds saw off Reading 1-0 to give themselves a real boost in the fight for survival.

It’s been a tough campaign so far for Cardiff and they find themselves just above the relegation zone with about a quarter of the campaign left to go.

Indeed, they are far from out of the woods yet, especially with them playing more games than the sides around them, but if they can build on the performance and the result last night then they will give themselves a real fighting chance of staying up.

Togetherness will be key, and Sheyi Ojo has suggested that Cardiff have that in abundance with him posting this on social media following the last-gasp result:

we’re all in this together 💙 pic.twitter.com/vUACe6BVj2 — Sheyi Ojo (@sheyi_ojo) February 17, 2023

The Verdict

This is what Cardiff fans want to see and hear – their players all being together as they fight to remain in the second tier.

The Bluebirds kept going last night and eventually got a huge three points, dealing a blow to the sides around them in the survival fight in the process.

If they can get a few more results like that they are going to be fine, though that is obviously easier said than done.