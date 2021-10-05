Sheyi Ojo at Millwall: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Millwall didn’t have the busiest of summer transfer windows, with Gary Rowett looking at the loan market to strengthen his squad.

One of those to arrive through the door was Sheyi Ojo, with the attacker having agreed a temporary move from Liverpool.

The 24-year-old is no stranger to the Championship, having played for Wolves, Wigan, Fulham and most recently Cardiff City at this level in the past.

Therefore, his arrival at The Den was generally seen as a positive move for the Lions and here we assess how the move has gone in these early days…

How’s it gone so far?

It’s been promising. Ojo picked up an injury after making his debut which ruled him out for three games, but he has been back in the XI for the previous three fixtures prior to the international break.

Whilst he only has one assist to his name this season, Rowett’s men are unbeaten in the four games Ojo has featured in.

His pace and dribbling ability means he provides the team with an additional threat and there will be a hope that he can kick-on to become a crucial member of the side moving forward.

What issues does he face?

The first one is staying fit. Thankfully, Ojo’s record over the years is very good when it comes to playing games but that brief setback last month shows how injuries can halt your progress.

Other than that, there aren’t many major obstacles in his way. Even though Rowett has different attacking options, the fact Ojo has started when available shows the boss is a huge fan. So, it’s now down to the player to deliver.

What’s next?

Ojo’s only focus right now will be on making his mark at Millwall.

He will have a consistent run of games after the international break, so he needs to show the talent he has on a regular basis.

In terms of his long-term future, Ojo knows he will have to leave Liverpool, which means this spell is effectively him in the shop window as he tries to earn a permanent deal with Millwall or attract interest from elsewhere.