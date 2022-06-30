Sherring, Robinson, Stott: All the latest Stockport County transfer news

The 2022 summer transfer window has already been a busy one for Stockport County.

After winning promotion back to the Football League as National League champions last season, the Hatters are wasting no time putting together a squad that can compete in League Two in 2022/23.

Dave Challinor’s side have already made five news sigings, with centre backs Fraser Horsfall and Joe Lewis, midfielders Akil Wright and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, and striker Kyle Wootton all completing permanent moves to Edgely Park.

However, it seems that business is not done yet for the club, with with rumours continuing to circle about potential deals.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at all the latest Stockport County transfer news to have emerged recently, right here.

Bournemouth man linked

It seems that Stockport may be keen on adding yet more defenders to their squad this summer, one of which is Bournemouth’s Sam Sherring.

The 22-year-old has never made a league appearances for the Cherries, and according to journalist Will Unwin, is set to leave the newly promoted Premier League side this summer, amid interest from Stockport.

However, the Hatters may not have it all their own way here. It is thought the defender has already rejected a move to Stevenage, while Cambridge, Tranmere and Wrexham are also credited with an interest in doing a deal.

Robinson a target

Another defender who looks set to be a target for Stockport this summer, is Wigan Athletic left-back Luke Robinson.

According to a report from Football Insider, the 20-year-old is available for loan this summer after limited game time for the Latics last season, and Stockport have made contact over a potential deal.

However, with newly promoted League One side Bristol Rovers also among those said to be keen to sign Robinson, this is another one where the Hatters may have a battle on their hands if they are to get a deal over the line.

Stott finds new club

One of those players to have moved on from Stockport this summer, Jamie Stott, has now found himself a new club.

After two previous loan spells with the Hatters, Stott joined the club permanently on a two-year deal in the summer of 2020, but was released earlier this summer when that contract expired, though he has not been out of the game for long.

It was revealed on Wednesday that the centre back has now secured himself a new club, with it announced that Stott has joined Halfix Town on a permanent deal, in a move that takes him back to the National League.