Sheffield Wednesday’s two most underwhelming signings from the last 5 years and why – Do you agree?

Sheffield Wednesday are having a strong season in League One and they currently sit seventh in the league, just one point away from the play-offs and also have a game in hand over Sunderland who are directly above them.

With only one defeat in their seven previous games Sheffield Wednesday are in good form and if they can carry this on in their eight remaining games, there is no reason why they can’t achieve a play-off position this season.

Whilst their current squad may be looking strong, here we take a look at two of the most underwhelming signings for the Owls in the last five years.

Jordan Rhodes

Striker Jordan Rhodes initially joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the second half of the 2016-17 season.

During his loan spell, Rhodes scored three goals in 18 league appearances which led to the move being made permanent.

However in his first season full season with the Owls, the striker only managed to score five goals in 31 league appearances which led him to be loaned out to Norwich for the 2018-19 season.

The 32-year-old still had time left on his contract with Sheffield Wednesday so spent another two season with the club.

In his final season with the club he was regularly in the side making 36 league appearances but still had a return of only seven goals.

Considering Rhodes had done well in the Championship before with Blackburn Rovers scoring over 20 league goals in three of his four seasons for them, for him to come away with a return of only 15 goals in 82 appearances across his time with Sheffield Wednesday was very underwhelming.

Urby Emanuelson

Sheffield Wednesday signed the Emanuelson ahead of the 2016-17 season on a free transfer after he was released by Verona.

His CV when he arrived at Hillsborough was an impressive one having played for the likes of Ajax and AC Milan earlier in his career and having 16 caps for the Netherlands.

Although he had experienced a few years of unsuccessful loan moves prior to his Sheffield Wednesday move due to fitness issues, the player clearly had talent and surely by signing him the club knew he was fit to play.

However unfortunately, during the season he was yet again struggling with injuries and fitness issues. He made his debut in the final game of the season coming on in the 74th minute against Fulham in a game his side lost 2-1.

He was released by the club at the end of the season having only made that single appearance for the Owls. Although he wasn’t expected to be at the top of the game, it was definitely expected he would’ve been able to contribute more to the team than he did.