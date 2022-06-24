Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer stance on Hull City man emerges following Michael Smith arrival

Sheffield Wednesday are still interested in a deal for Hull City forward Mallik Wilks – despite securing the signature of Michael Smith this week – according to the Sheffield Star.

The League One side, who will be looking to make amends for faltering in the play-offs last month against Sunderland, have already done some eye-catching business early on in the summer transfer window.

Will Vaulks has arrived from Cardiff City, as have the pair of Michael Ihiekwe and Smith from South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United – all three dropping down a level to ply their trade for the Owls.

Smith in particular, who scored 19 times for the Millers last season in the third tier, has bolstered Darren Moore’s front-line, and that arrival could have potentially seen the end of the club’s pursuit of Wilks, who also scored 19 times when he was last playing in League One during the 2020-21 campaign for the Tigers.

However, Wednesday are still interested in Wilks and want to add him to the forward options that they already have.

Discussions have been held between both the Owls and the Tigers, per The Star, and Wilks himself is reportedly keen on the move, but any potential transfer has a long way to go due to the fact that Wednesday would have to part with a fee to secure the 23-year-old’s services.

The Verdict

It would be no shock to see Wilks end up at Hillsborough this summer – although he’s not a guaranteed starter by any stretch of the imagination.

Wilks is perhaps best utilised off the right flank and cutting in onto his left foot, but Darren Moore looks set to continue using a 3-5-2, so the ex-Leeds United man would have to adapt to being a central striker again – just like he was earlier in his career.

It’s clear that Hull boss Shota Arveladze was looking for more from Wilks in training at the back end of last season, and it wouldn’t be a shock if he was happy to let him go for the right price.

Darren Moore did rotate his mass attacking options last season, sometimes due to injuries, so there’s a chance that Wilks could end up nailing down a position in the starting 11, but he may have a fight on his hands should he arrive at the club.