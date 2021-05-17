Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer stance on 16-goal hitman becomes clearer

Charlton Athletic striker Chuks Aneke is said to be a name that has been put forward to Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the summer transfer window, with Yorkshire Live reporting that the Owls have an interest in the frontman.

Aneke has been in fine form for the Addicks this term and notched up 16 goals across all competitions for the South London club as they narrowly missed out on a play-off spot in Sky Bet League One.

The report goes on to state that the former Arsenal man is also said to be of interest to Blackburn Rovers, with his current contract at the Valley set to expire at the end of June, leaving his future in great doubt.

Wednesday are known to be looking for attacking reinforcements ahead of their return to the third tier and could well make a move for Aneke if he becomes a free agent.

The striker originally joined Charlton back in the summer of 2019 and has since gone on to score 17 goals for the club in just over 60 games since arriving from MK Dons.

The Verdict

With the likes of Jordan Rhodes appearing destined to depart Hillsborough this summer, it would be fair to assume that Wednesday will be in the market for several new attacking players as they look to rebuild following their painful relegation.

Darren Moore will be keen to shape the current squad in his image and in order for that to happen, departures must take place in order to free up funds.

Aneke would be a good focal point from which the Owls can build a team around, as he is a proven goalscorer at League One level.

Given that he is out of contract in just over a month, he would in theory be the ideal recruit for a club that is still very much on an unstable financial footing at present.