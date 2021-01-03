Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer stance explained as they consider move for 31-y/o

Sheffield Wednesday are still weighing up whether to re-sign Sam Hutchinson, even though he was a target put forward by former boss Tony Pulis.

The experienced boss was dismissed by the Owls last week after a poor run of results and a disagreement with owner Dejphon Chansiri.

With the transfer window just around the corner before he was sacked, Pulis had already drawn up a list of targets. It had been reported that bringing Hutchinson back to Hillsborough was an aim.

And, according to Yorkshire Live, a deal for the 31-year-old could still happen. They state that the club are ‘still pondering’ over offering the combative midfielder a contract.

They also add that Chansiri has concerns over the fitness of the player, which means any offer is likely to be short-term initially.

Hutchinson, who played almost 150 times for Wednesday over six years, is currently out of contract having left Cypriot outfit Pafos FC last month.

As he is a free, Wednesday don’t have to sort this transfer in the window, but you would expect a decision to be made as soon as possible.

Quiz: Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Sheffield Wednesday appearances?

1 of 25 Did Lee Grant make more or less than 100 Owls appearances? More Less

The verdict

You can understand why Wednesday are still thinking about signing Hutchinson, because he is a very useful player who could play a part in helping them out of relegation.

The main issue with the former Chelsea man would be his injury record, but a short-term contract could suit all parties.

So, it will be interesting to see what happens, and as he is a free, the Owls could wait until a new manager arrives before giving him the final say.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.