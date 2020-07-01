Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer priority for summer window revealed

Sheffield Wednesday could be looking to add to their attacking options in the summer transfer window, that is the view of Owls reporter Dom Howson.

The men from Hillsborough seem set for a mid-table finish this campaign and once the season does end they’ll be looking to try and add to their squad, especially with a few players leaving the side at the end of their contracts.

Indeed, in the attacking areas Steven Fletcher, Fernando Forestieri and Sam Winnall are among those that are moving on, whilst there remains doubt over several other forwards currently at the club.

And, that in mind, Howson suggested it was in the final third where the club might look to add most of all in the summer, after a fan asked him about the Owls’ potential transfer plans via a Q&A for Yorkshire Live.

Howson said:

“Up front could be a priority. We don’t know what is going to happen with Wickham, Windass or Nuhiu. They could look really light on options in attack come the end of the season.”

The Verdict

Howson also went on to say other areas could also be looked at in terms of strengthening in the summer but it could well be attackers are top of the billing for the club in the next window.

You can understand that, too, with several already leaving the club and more potentially set to follow.

Goals win you games, and replacing the likes of Steven Fletcher’s will be important for the club this summer.