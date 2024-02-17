Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's longest-serving manager, Arthur Dickinson, holds the record for the most wins in the club's history with 393 games won.

Jack Charlton, who spent six years as manager, guided Sheffield Wednesday to promotion from the Third Division and established them as a Second Division side with 105 wins.

Darren Moore, the most recent manager on the list, earned 66 wins in a shorter period of time than Billy Walker, guiding the team to a miraculous comeback in the League One playoffs.

Sheffield Wednesday have had some incredibly famous names in the dugout over the years.

The Owls have achieved great success across their storied history, winning four English top-flight titles, three FA Cups and playing European football on several occasions. With that success has come some great managers who led their sides to glory and etched their names into the Wednesday history books.

With that in mind, Football League World has trawled through the archives to bring you the nine most best Owls bosses by games won.

Sheffield Wednesday managers with the most wins, as per Soccerbase Manager Name Games Managed Games Won Arthur Dickinson 919 393 Robert Brown 600 266 Eric Taylor 539 196 Howard Wilkinson 255 114 Jack Charlton 269 105 Trevor Francis 214 88 Harry Catterick 138 77 Darren Moore 129 66 Billy Walker 187 66

9 Billy Walker

66 wins

The first name in this list dates back to pre-World War Two, as Billy Walker took charge of the club in 1933, before leading the club to FA Cup success in 1935.

He then won the FA Charity Shield with the Owls, as his side defeated Arsenal 1-0. In total, Walker guided Sheffield Wednesday to 66 wins from 187 games throughout his four-year tenure.

8 Darren Moore

66 wins

The most recent name by far on this list is Darren Moore, who also earned 66 wins during his Sheffield Wednesday tenure, but in 58 fewer games than Walker. The 49-year-old arrived at Hillsborough towards the back end of the 2020/21 campaign and failed to steer the club away from relegation out of the Championship.

The following season was far more successful for Moore in League One though, as he guided the side to a play-off finish before losing to Sunderland in the semi-finals.

The 2022/23 season saw Moore's side finish third in League One, and despite losing 4-0 in the play-off semi-final first leg, they completed a miraculous comeback to then win the second leg on penalties, before defeating Barnsley in the final.

7 Harry Catterick

77 wins

Harry Catterick took charge of Sheffield Wednesday between the years 1958 and 1961 and managed to find a decent bit of success. Firstly, he earned the club the Division Two title in 1959, before reaching the FA Cup semi-final, where his side fell short to Blackburn Rovers.

In the following season, the Owls were top-flight runners-up under Catterick, behind only Tottenham, who won the double. Overall, he won 77 games out of 138; a highly impressive record.

Despite his great success with Wednesday, Catterick is mostly known for his tenure with Everton, where he spent 12 years in charge, winning two league titles and an FA Cup.

6 Trevor Francis

88 wins

Trevor Francis finished his playing career in the early nineties with Sheffield Wednesday and was named manager in 1991. He spent four years in charge of the club, picking up 88 wins from 214 games.

The 1992/93 season saw Francis' side make the FA Cup and League Cup finals, before becoming runners-up in both. Following on from his Owls stint, he went on to manage Birmingham City and Crystal Palace before passing away aged 69 in 2023.

5 Jack Charlton

105 wins

A famous name to many, especially the older generation, Jack Charlton was a 1966 World Cup winner and enjoyed plenty of success, both as a player and a manager.

Charlton spent six years in charge of Sheffield Wednesday between 1977 and 1983, earning 105 wins from 269 games. During his tenure, he led the club to promotion from the Third Division in the 1979/80 campaign before becoming an established Second Division side.

4 Howard Wilkinson

114 wins

Howard Wilkinson had a low-profile playing career but his managerial career was quite the obvious. He began his stint at Sheffield Wednesday in 1983 and went on to last five years at the club, earning 114 wins from 255 games.

In his first season with the club, he guided them to promotion from the Second Division before maintaining their top-flight status for the next four years.

3 Eric Taylor

196 wins

Eric Taylor spent his entire 45-year career with Sheffield Wednesday, taking on the roles of manager, secretary and eventually vice president. Despite losing more games than he won whilst in charge, his tenure as manager lasted a total of 16 years, allowing him to pick up 196 wins; the third most of any Sheffield Wednesday manager in history.

2 Robert Brown

266 wins

Robert Brown managed the Owls between 1920 and 1933, earning a tremendous 266 wins from 600 games. In 1925 he guided Sheffield Wednesday to promotion to the First Division before winning consecutive league titles in 1929 and 1930.

Sadly, Brown passed away just two years after leaving the club.

1 Arthur Dickinson

393 games

The Sheffield Wednesday manager with the most wins in history is actually the club's first-ever manager. Arthur Dickinson took over in 1891 and remains the longest-serving manager at the club, having spent 29 years in charge; a record that may never be beaten.

During his tenure, he led the Owls to two league titles and two FA Cups, and he managed to win a total of 393 games in charge.