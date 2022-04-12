Sheffield Wednesday’s top 10 youngest ever goalscorers – Where are they now?

Sheffield Wednesday’s academy has birthed some phenomenal players over the years and supporters will be hoping there are more to come moving forward.

The Owls have been unfortunate enough to lose some of their brightest prospects in recent years but, hopefully, Darren Moore gives some of the next generation a go during his tenure.

As our list today highlights, putting faith in youth can certainly pay off – even when it’s not players drafted in for their offensive qualities.

Our focus today is on the Yorkshire club’s youngest ever goalscorers and with the help of Transfermarkt, we’ve highlighted how old they were when they first found the net.

Not only that, but we’ve also found out what each of the top 10 are up to at the moment.

The list goes all the way back to the 1960s and of course, includes a few faces that current EFL fans will recognise…