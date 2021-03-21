Sheffield Wednesday’s top 10 youngest ever goalscorers – Did you know this?

Sheffield Wednesday are still deep in relegation trouble in the Championship this season, but a win over high-flying Barnsley will have boosted their confidence going into the international break.

Darren Moore opted for a lot of experience at Oakwell and it paid off, with Jordan Rhodes netting both goals in a 2-1 victory over their South Yorkshire neighbours.

Experienced players are all well and good, but if there’s one thing that seems to be lacking though at Wednesday in recent years, it is youngsters coming through into the first-team at an early age.

In the 20-man squad for the victory over Barnsley, there was just one teenager – goalkeeper Luke Jackson – whilst the other youngsters including Osaze Urhoghide are at the start of their 20s.

It would be nice for the fans to see a starlet break through from a young age and become a top player for them, and if they do get relegated into League One that may end up happening.

Speaking of young players, let’s look at the ten youngest scorers for the Owls of all-time (per transfermarkt) – and it speaks volumes that the most recent one out of the 10 was in 2008!