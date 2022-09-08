Sheffield Wednesday’s top 10 most expensive signings ever – But what are they up to now?

Once upon a time, Sheffield Wednesday were not afraid to splash the cash, whether they were in the top flight of English football or they were in the Championship in an attempt to get back to the promised land.

Things are a lot different for the Owls nowadays though as they aim to win promotion from League One back to the second tier of English football at the second time of asking, having failed to come through last season’s play-offs.

In recent years, Wednesday have been a lot more prudent when it comes to spending transfer fees, although some of that has come from financial restraints and the club being limited to what they are allowed to spend thanks to Financial Fair Play in England.

Gone are the days right now where the Owls are breaking their transfer record to pay £8 million for a player, or the late 90’s when individuals were arriving for circa-£3 million.

What are the 10 most expensive Wednesday signings of all-time doing now though? Let’s take a look.