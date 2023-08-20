Highlights Sheffield Wednesday has returned to the Championship and has a new manager, Xisco Munoz.

The article lists the top 10 best managers in the club's history based on their win percentages.

Notable managers on the list include Ron Atkinson, Carlos Carvalhal, and Harry Catterick, who has the highest win percentage.

Sheffield Wednesday are back in the Championship

The historic Yorkshire club has returned to England's second tier of football. To go with all the new teams that they'll be playing this season, they have a new manager; Xisco Munoz.

It remains to be seen how well he will do at Hillsborough. But, with Wednesday managers in mind, these are the 10 best ones that they have ever had, based on their win percentages during their time at the club.

This list only contains managers who have taken charge of more than 20 games for Wednesday

10 Ron Atkinson- 41.53%

Atkinson was with the club for over two years, from February 1989 to June 1991. During his time at Hillsborough, he oversaw 118 games, 49 of which were wins. Within those 118 games was a relegation to the Second Division in May 1990, a promotion season in 1991 which took them back to the First Division, and a League Cup Final victory over Manchester United in that same year.

In May 1991, Atkinson stated that he would only be managing Sheffield Wednesday. One week later, he left to join Aston Villa; a move that annoyed many Wednesday fans.

He would eventually return to The Owls six years later, replacing David Pleat. They had started the 1997-98 season poorly. While Pleat was there they lost two games by five goals to Blackburn Rovers and Man United. They were in an early relegation battle when Atkinson was brought back. Not long after his return, the team's form started to pick up. Wednesday would finish easily clear of the relegation spots, but Atkinson wasn't rewarded with a permanent contract at the end of the season, so he left the club for the final time.

9 Carlos Carvalhal- 42.75%

Carvalhal is the second most recent Owls manager to appear on this list. In 2015, he joined the team off the back of a three-year spell of managerial inactivity.

His first season was a successful one. They got into the Championship playoffs, finishing sixth in the league, but lost to Hull City at Wembley. They were also involved in one of the biggest cup upsets that season, knocking out Arsenal, who would go on to finish second in the Premier League that year, of the League Cup with a 3-0 victory.

Carvalhal improved on the achievements of his first season, in the league, by finishing fourth in the league in the 2016-17 season. Unfortunately for Wednesday they couldn't break the chains of not winning at Wembley the year prior as they lost to Huddersfield on penalties, in the playoffs.

He eventually left the club via mutual consent in December 2017 after a poor start to the season that saw the club sat in the bottom half of the Championship table. He ended with 56 wins in 131 games with the club.

8 Arthur Dickson- 42.76%

Dickson is both the club's first ever manager and by far the longest serving manager on this list. His time at Sheffield Wednesday spanned from August 1891 to May 1920. A tenure like that, with one club, will almost certainly not be replicated at the club again.

He has by far the most wins to his name, with the club, racking up a staggering 393 wins. He won 2 league titles and two FA Cups; a true legend of the club.

7 Jimmy McMullan- 42.86%

The club's fourth-ever manager has a very marginal lead on Dickson when it comes to win percentages with Wednesday. He was with the club for around two years, and won 33 of the 77 games that he managed.

He's also considered to be one of Manchester City's greatest ever players. He even had a street named after him in Manchester to commemorate his time playing for the club.

6 Robert Brown- 44.33%

Now onto Wednesday's second ever manager. He took over from Dickson in June 1920 and went onto become the club's second-longest serving manager, taking charge of 600 games in a 13-year span.

He was a semi-professional footballer in his earlier years and first joined the Yorkshire-based side as a scout. At the start of the 1920-21 season he wasn't originally going to be taking charge of the club. He'd been appointed as Gillingham's manager in May 1920. But four weeks later, just before the Gills would play their first game in the Football League, he resigned and went to join Wednesday. He probably wasn't expecting to be there for well over a decade in the May of that year.

5 Howard Wilkinson- 44.71%

Wilkinson actually dropped down a division in order to manage Sheffield Wednesday, having previously been with Notts County. He developed a strong reputation as a manager despite having never been a big name in his playing days.

He was with the club for over five years and, in his first season, got the team promoted from the Second Division. They would stay in the First Division for a further four years with their best finishing position being a very respectable fifth place in the 1985-86 season.

He won 114 of his 255 games with the club.

4 Gary Megson- 45.16%

Megson is the shortest tenured manager on this list, only managing the club for 62 games in just over a year. He had made 110 appearances for the club as a professional footballer, between 1985-89, partially under the management of Wilkinson, so he was already a well-established figure when he re-joined.

He replaced Alan Irvine, on 4th February 2011, who had been sacked just one day prior to Megson's arrival. He got the club to third in the league, in the 2011-12 season, but on 29th February 2012 he was sacked. He had the third best win percentage in the club's history, at the time of his departure. His last game was a 1-0 victory in the Steel CIty derby against bitter rivals Sheffield United.

3 Vic Buckingham- 47.01%

Buckingham won 63 of his 134 games in charge of Wednesday. He joined the club in June 1961 having just left his position as Ajax manager. He was then with the club for just under three years until he left to rejoin the Dutch club in April 1964.

He had a very varied managerial career. He started his career with teams like Bradford Park Avenue and Pegasus. But he then went on to coach some European giants like Barcelona and Sevilla.

2 Darren Moore- 51.16%

Moore is the first manager on this list to break the 50% mark, winning 51.15% of his games as the club's manager. He joined mid-season from Doncaster Rovers, who were in the League One playoff positions at the time of his departure. Wednesday were bottom of the Championship when he joined, in 2021, and would eventually get relegated that season.

The club stuck by him and, after two seasons in League One, he got the club promoted back to the Championship. The playoff run that saw them get promoted was unbelievable. They had one of the most miraculous turnarounds against Peterborough, in the semi-final, and a late winner by Josh Windass, at Wembley, won them promotion.

He left in June of this year after he and the club's owner, Dejiphon Chansiri, failed to agree on the personal terms of a new contract for Moore.

1 Harry Catterick- 55.8%

The best winning percentage of any manager in the history of Sheffield Wednesday. He won an amazing 77 out of his 138 games at the helm; he won 55.8% of his games.

He replaced Eric Taylor in 1958 and had a very successful three years with the club. He won the Division 2 title in his first season and got to the FA Cup semi-final. Then, the year after, Wednesday finished second in Division 1, only behind Tottenham Hotspur who won the double that year.

He left in 1961, after being approached by Everton, leaving as the manager with the best ever winning percentage for the club.