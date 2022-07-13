Sheffield Wednesday’s stance revealed as Blackpool and Norwich circle 21-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday are not prepared to sell Fisayo Dele-Bashiru during this transfer window, as per a report from Yorkshire Live.

An update from the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (18:24), has credited Blackpool and Norwich City with an interest in the 21-year-old.

In fact, the Sky Sports blog claims that the Seasiders have tabled a bid for the young midfielder, who featured 24 times in the league last season for the Owls.

The latest update from Yorkshire Live has reported that the Yorkshire club are not looking to cash in on the 21-year-old this summer.

As well as the firm stance that the Owls hold in regard to Dele-Bashiru, a bid would have to be sizeable for Sheffield Wednesday to consider, as Manchester City are entitled to a hefty sell-on fee.

Remaining in contract negotiations with Dele-Bashiru’s representatives over a new deal, it remains to be seen how this situation plays out.

The verdict

Dele-Bashiru is considered an important part of Wednesday’s future, with the 21-year-old playing a fair amount of games last season as the Owls narrowly missed out on promotion.

Gaining an excellent education whilst working with the likes of Barry Bannan and now Will Vaulks, the Yorkshire club is a great place to carry on his development.

Possessing the talent and potential to play his football at a higher level, Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping that his future will be with the Owls in those higher divisions.

It is difficult to determine whether Blackpool will be able to lodge anything that could tempt the Owls into selling, although Norwich could.