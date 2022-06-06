Sheffield Wednesday’s stance on summer Newcastle deal detailed

Sheffield Wednesday remain keen on Newcastle United attacker Elliot Anderson as the start of the summer transfer window approaches, according to a report from Yorkshire Live.

The Owls are set for a second consecutive season in League One after suffering defeat at the hands of Sunderland in the 2021/22 play-offs.

Moore will be looking to strengthen his squad to ensure that this is the season they get back to the Championship and it seems Anderson is among the club’s targets.

That’s according to Yorkshire Live, who have confirmed that Wednesday remain keen on the 19-year-old as the start of the summer window approaches.

The Owls are said to have been tracking the Newcastle youngster for some time and saw a loan move for him fall through back in January.

Anderson joined Bristol Rovers instead and thrived in League Two – scoring eight times and providing five assists as he helped the Gas win promotion back to the third tier.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has indicated he will run the rule over the teenager in pre-season before deciding whether he is ready to have an impact in the Premier League or if another loan move is the best thing for him in 2022/23.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Sheffield Wednesday fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 What year were Sheffield Wednesday founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

The Verdict

This is great news from an Owls perspective.

Anderson was phenomenal for Rovers in the second half of the season and you do question whether he could have been the difference for Wednesday in the play-offs.

Moore and co. won’t want to dwell on that and bringing the 19-year-old on loan for the upcoming season could help make up for the missed opportunity in January.

There’s likely to be no shortage of interest in the teenager should Howe decide he can leave Newcastle this summer, however, so Wednesday will want to be ready to strike if the opportunity arises.