Sheffield Wednesday’s stance on Jordan Rhodes revealed with EFL club prepared to offer career ‘lifeline’

Sheffield Wednesday’s Jordan Rhodes could be on his way back to Ipswich Town, reports journalist Alan Nixon.

Rhodes’ career story is one of great shame – a player once so prolific and revered as the best striker to come out of the English Football League, and now an outcast, who can barely get a look in at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls are reportedly reluctant to let him go this summer, but should he become available then League One outfit Ipswich Town would take him onboard:

Sheff Wed. Won’t let Jordan Rhodes go. Ipswich would take him back. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 16, 2020

The 30-year-old striker began his career at Ipswich. He only made a handful of appearances for the club though, instead making his name at Huddersfield Town, and then Blackburn Rovers.

He got his Premier League opportunity with Middlesbrough in 2016, but after failing in that, he’s not looked the same since. Now at Wednesday, Rhodes has scored just 13 goals for the club in the past three-and-a-half seasons, having spent the 2018/19 campaign on-loan at Norwich City.

Garry Monk could well have plans for Rhodes next season – he’s recently lost Steven Fletcher who’s since joined Stoke City, and with funding set to be tight after the club’s 12-point deduction, Rhodes could become a handy player.

The verdict

It’s been desperately sad to watch Rhodes’ demise. He was genuinely one of the greatest finishers that the Championship had seen but he now looks a shadow of his former self.

He’s still got some years left ahead of him though, but if it doesn’t work out at Wednesday this season then it’s hard to see him ever having a Championship opportunity again.

Ipswich could be a good fit for Rhodes, and a return to a former club could be the spark that sees him finding form once again.