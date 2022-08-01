Sheffield Wednesday’s stance on Hull deal clarified

Sheffield Wednesday still hold a strong interest in Hull City attacker Mallik Wilks and believe a deal can be done before the transfer window closes, according to a report from Yorkshire Live.

Wednesday have been linked with Wilks throughout the summer as Darren Moore looks to bring him to Hillsborough.

A deal appeared close in June but has not materialised with Hull indicating the Owls need to up their bid of £200,000.

Yorkshire Live’s latest report has clarified Wednesday’s current stance on the 23-year-old.

The report claims that the League One club still hold a strong interest in the Tigers attacker and haven’t given up hope of signing him before the window closes on the 1st of September.

Wednesday are said to have agreed personal terms with Wilks but have yet to agree on a fee with Hull.

The MKM Stadium outfit triggered a one-year extension in his deal this summer meaning he is under contract until next June.

The Verdict

It’s been a strong summer window for Wednesday but landing Wilks would make it even better.

The 23-year-old’s record in League One is outstanding – having scored 33 goals and provided 16 assists in 90 appearances at the level – and though he’s fallen out of favour at Hull, stepping back to the third tier could help him get back to his best.

It appears the Owls are willing to be patient in their pursuit of the attacker and it may end up being a case of who blinks first.

For a deal to happen either Wednesday will have to up their bid or Hull will need to lower their valuation.

