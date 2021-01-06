Sheffield Wednesday’s search for new manager takes new twist as 47-year-old enters running

Sheffield Wednesday are considering the possibility of appointing former Anderlect boss Rene Weiler as their new manager, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Owls’ search for a third manager in less than two months started last Monday following the departure of Tony Pulis after less than seven weeks in the Hillsborough dugout.

Pulis led Wednesday to just one victory in his 10 Championship matches in charge – with caretaker manager Neil Thompson already bettering that record having picked up seven points from his three games in temporary charge, which leaves the Owls in touching distance of safety.

Paul Cook, who was linked with the role after Garry Monk’s sacking in early November, has once more been touted as a potential replacement for Pulis, although Yorkshire Live believe that Wednesday are considering 47-year-old Weiler.

The former Swiss international’s previous job was as manager of Egyptian outfit, Al Ahly, but despite losing just twice in 44 matches, whilst also securing two major trophies, Weiler departed in October.

Weiler has also managed former Belgium champions Anderlect, whilst enjoying a brief spell with German outfit FC Nurnberg, where he came within two points of leading them back into the Bundesliga.

The Verdict

This would be a strange appointment.

Wednesday are going to need to perform incredibly well to avoid slipping into League One, and their next appointment could be one of their most crucial in recent times.

And although Weiler boasts an impress win-percentage during his managerial career, he’s never managed in a top European league, and therefore I believe Wednesday should avoid at all costs.