Sheffield Wednesday’s rumoured interest in midfielder could be a shrewd move ahead of League One campaign: Opinion

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to bounce back with promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking under the management of Darren Moore.

The Owls were relegated into the third tier of English football last term, after a frustrating season both on and off the pitch at Hillsborough.

Uncertainty still remains off-the-field, with players’ wages still reportedly not being paid in full, which is far from ideal heading into the new league campaign.

But with the 2021/22 season fixtures being released on Thursday, Moore’s attentions will be focused on their season opener against Charlton Athletic on August 7th.

Part of those preparations for that match will include bringing in players that he thinks could add something to the Sheffield Wednesday team for this year’s league campaign, in which the supporters will be hoping they can witness their side make a swift return to the second tier under Moore’s guidance.

One player that Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly keen on signing this summer is Doncaster Rovers midfielder John Bostock, who has caught the eye with some strong performances for the League One side.

Bostock started his career with Crystal Palace, and was even on the books with Tottenham Hotspur at one stage earlier in his time in football, although he failed to make a notable impact in his time with Spurs.

Spells with the likes of Royal Antwerp, Oud-Heverlee Leuven, Lens and Bursaspor followed that move from Spurs, before he signed for French side Toulouse in 2018. Bostock then returned to English football with Championship side Nottingham Forest for a season in 2019, before he left Toulouse by mutual consent in October 2020.

He was then snapped up by Doncaster Rovers in January 2021, as the 29-year-old signed an 18-month contract with Donny, as they looked to add quality to their side ahead of a potential push for promotion into the second tier whilst under Moore’s management. However, that didn’t turn out to be the case, as Moore departed in favour of a move to Sheffield Wednesday shortly after Bostock’s arrival, which resulted in Doncaster’s poor run of form in the second-half of the 2020/21 season seeing them miss out on a top-six finish in League One.

But the midfielder’s strong performances evidently haven’t gone unnoticed though, with Sheffield Wednesday reportedly keen on reaching an agreement to land his signature, according to The Star. The Owls have already lost a number of senior players this summer, with the likes of Tom Lees and Keiren Westwood departing Hillsborough when their contracts reached a conclusion, which means that Moore’s side lacks a considerable amount of experience at this moment in time.

Signing a player of Bostock’s quality could prove to be a shrewd move by Sheffield Wednesday though, as Bostock has experience of playing at a higher level than League One, and at the age of 29, he’ll certainly feel as though he can play a starring role in any potential push for promotion in England’s third tier.

That could be with Sheffield Wednesday as well, and if the midfielder can hit the ground running if he was to arrive this summer, then you would imagine that Darren Moore’s side will be in contention to win promotion back into the Championship this term. It’s the sort of signing that supporters will have to trust Moore’s judgement on, with the Owls boss seemingly seeing Bostock as a player that can add something to his side moving forwards.