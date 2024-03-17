Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's high-cost signings like Jordan Rhodes and Adam Reach had mixed success in the Championship.

Failure to achieve top-tier promotion led to Rhodes and Reach departing, while De Bilde and Kovacevic faced similar struggles.

Forestieri was a successful transfer for Sheffield Wednesday, showcasing his flair and creativity before moving abroad.

Sheffield Wednesday are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the Championship table, with Danny Röhl’s side experiencing quite the turnaround in their season after a sluggish start.

The Owls added plenty of extra quality in January, with a number of new arrivals helping them pick up the valuable points they need to stay in the division.

None of them would have cost as much as some of the players we are about to feature, with the Hillsborough side splashing the cash on a number of big names throughout their history.

Some went on to bigger and better things, while some may be best forgotten about, but let's take a look at the six most-expensive signings Wednesday have made and what they are doing now.

Jordan Rhodes

Jordan Rhodes is a man that takes no explaining to most EFL fans, with the prolific striker getting himself on the scoresheet on a regular basis in his early career, with his 35 league goals in Huddersfield Town’s 2011/12 campaign still a record to this day.

With over 200 Football League goals to his name, not many players in the bottom three divisions know where the goal is better than the marksman, although you might have to do some convincing to make Sheffield Wednesday fans believe you of that.

After a loan spell from Middlesbrough in which he netted three times in 18 appearances as the Owls narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League, the move to Hillsborough was made permanent in the summer of 2017, for a reported club-record fee of £8 million.

With Rhodes seen as the missing part of the puzzle in the search for the return to the top tier, things didn’t quite work out that way, with just 15 goals in 83 league appearances, the striker’s time in Sheffield won’t be well-remembered by player or club all too fondly.

The forward moved on a free transfer to former club Huddersfield Town in the 2021 summer transfer window to bring his time with the Owls to an end, and found the net eight times in 55 league appearances for the Terriers.

The 34-year-old has found a new lease of life this season though, with a loan move to Blackpool helping him rediscover his goalscoring touch, as he looks to fire the Tangerines into the League One play-off spots.

Adam Reach

Another player who made the move from Teesside to Yorkshire was Adam Reach, although his reported £5 million move went a lot better than Rhodes’.

The wide man had been excelling for Boro, as well as a loan spell at Preston North End, before he made the move to Hillsborough, and went on to play in the blue and white for four seasons.

An ever dependable performer on either flank, Reach always had an eye for the stupendous, with a number of long-range strikes making his time at the club impossible to forget.

Sheffield Wednesday record signings Name Signed from Transfer fee Jordan Rhodes Middlesbrough £8m Adam Reach Middlesbrough £5m Gilles De Bilde PSV Eindhoven £3m Fernando Forestieri Watford £3m Andy Hinchcliffe Everton £2.75m Darko Kovacevic Red Star Belgrade £2.5m

After more than 200 appearances and 24 goals for the Owls, the attacking midfielder moved to fellow Championship side West Bromwich Albion in the summer of 2021, although he hasn’t been anywhere near as prolific for the Baggies with just a handful of goals to his name.

Gilles De Bilde

Another big-money striker that didn’t quite cut it at Wednesday was Belgian flop Gilles De Bilde.

The forward had quite the reputation before coming to England, and not for the right reasons, after punching an opponent Krist Porte in the face during a match in the Netherlands, resulting in a broken nose and damaged eye socket.

The frontman was signed for a reported £3 million fee from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 1999, with the Owls riding high in the top flight, but his time at Hillsborough did not go as intended for all involved.

De Bilde failed to hit the heights that his 24 goals in 49 Eredivisie matches had promised, with just 13 goals in 59 league games, which couldn’t stop his side from being relegated at the end of the 99/00 season.

A brief loan spell at Aston Villa followed, before returning to his homeland with Anderlecht and latterly Lierse, before enjoying a career as a regular TV personality in Belgium.

As well as being a regular football pundit, De Bilde has also featured on the Belgian version of Dancing on Ice, as well as trying his hand at modelling.

Darko Kovacevic

After arriving in a double swoop from Red Star Belgrade alongside Dejan Stefanovic, Darko Kovacevic is said to have cost Wednesday £2.5 million, but left just a matter of months after arriving to England.

After impressing for the then-Yugoslavian side, the striker netted four times in 16 league appearances for Wednesday, before being sold for the same price as he arrived at Real Sociedad.

41 La Liga goals over three seasons tempted Italian giants Juventus to make a move for the striker, although he failed to impress in Turin before ultimately making the move back to his former club in Spain, where he would stay for the next six seasons.

A spell in Greece followed with Olympiacos, where he won two SuperLeague titles, as well as two Greek Cups, before going on to become a scout and then sporting director for the Piraeus-based side after retiring from football in May 2009 after undergoing heart surgery.

Having taken on a similar role at the Serbian Football Association, Kovacevic was involved in a hair-raising incident in 2020, when he narrowly escaped death after being shot outside his home in Athens.

Andy Hinchcliffe

After being a regular feature for both Manchester City and Everton, Andy Hinchcliffe made the move to Hillsborough in 1998 for a reported fee of £2.75 million, which would have been quite the sum at the time.

The England international went on to play 97 times for the Owls over the next four seasons, and found the net seven times during his time in Yorkshire.

With the last two seasons of his career blighted by injuries, the defender hung up his boots at the age of 33 after requiring surgery on his left knee.

The left-back has reinvented himself as one of the regular pundits on Sky Sports these days, as he casts his eye over all the happenings in the EFL, as well as being a regular in the commentary box.

Fernando Forestieri

Perhaps the most successful transfer on this list, Fernando Forestieri made the move from Watford for a fee said to be around the £3 million mark in 2013, following a successful loan spell.

The Argentine grew up playing in the Boca Juniors academy before moving to Genoa in Italy as a teenager, before moving to Udinese in Serie A.

After making the move to Vicarage Road, Forestieri proved himself to be a fans' favourite for the Hornets, with his flair and creativity in the final third, as well as his 21 goals over three years at the club.

The diminutive playmaker continued to excel once he made the move to the Owls; wearing his heart on his sleeve with every performance, and finding the net 40 times in 123 league games over a five-year spell.

A return to Udinese followed in the summer of 2020, although he failed to recreate his past glories in Italy with just three goals in 23 appearances, before moving to Malaysia with Johor Darul Ta’zim.

The Argentine went on to win two league titles in Asia with a whopping 47 goals in 69 appearances, before ending his time with the club earlier this year, meaning he is currently without a side at the age of 34.