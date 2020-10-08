Sheffield Wednesday’s recent transfer decision on outcast will certainly come as a surprise: Opinion

The future of Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood took a fresh twist this week, as The Star revealed that the Owls have turned down two loan offers for his services.

Westwood has struggled for consistent game time in recent seasons with the Owls, having only made 14 league appearances for Garry Monk’s side last season.

It was a frustrating season on the whole for Sheffield Wednesday, as they finished 16th in the second-tier standings, which will have been irritating for the club’s supporters, as they had previously occupied a spot in the play-off positions earlier in the 2019/20 league campaign.

For one reason or another, Garry Monk is clearly keen to keep Cameron Dawson between the posts for the foreseeable future, with Joe Wildsmith now Sheffield Wednesday’s second-choice shot-stopper in the new season.

Monk has previously revealed that he is keen to find Westwood a club on a temporary basis, before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion.

But it has recently been reported by The Star, that Sheffield Wednesday have turned down two loan offers for Westwood, which will certainly come as a surprising move.

The report didn’t reveal any names behind the teams rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign the 35-year-old, although it is claimed that both teams offered to pay a hefty sum of the Irishman’s wages.

Therefore, you have to question why the Owls opted to turn down offers for Westwood, although a potential reason could be that they were from their relegation rivals in the Championship.

The Owls are currently sat bottom of the second-tier standings, and are eight points adrift of safety, after starting this year’s campaign with a 12-point deduction for off-the-field problems in previous seasons.

With the quality of players that Sheffield Wednesday have in their squad though, it seems difficult to believe that Garry Monk’s side won’t be able to force themselves out of the relegation zone in the Championship.

They’ve already picked up points in this year’s league campaign, and will fancy their chances of building on some strong performances already this season.

But it would come as a real surprise to see Westwood as part of Garry Monk’s plans anytime soon, as Monk has made it no secret that Dawson and Wildsmith will be his first-choice options for the first-team for the foreseeable future.

It’ll certainly be an interesting week ahead, as you wouldn’t be surprised if Westwood was to force a temporary move elsewhere, as he’s far too good of an option to have out of the matchday squad on a regular basis.