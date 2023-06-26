Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer plans have taken somewhat of a backseat given that they currently have no manager.

Darren Moore’s surprise exit has meant the club are now trying to get in a manager who they think has the best chance of being successful at the club.

The ongoing managerial search may have had an impact on their transfers, as those who may have been targets for the club under Moore may not be now.

One player who was of interest and still is, is Rotherham United’s Chiedozie Ogbene, but they could miss out on the forward due to Moore’s exit, according Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop.

What is the latest on Chiedozie Ogbene’s future?

Rotherham’s Ogbene remains a wanted man in this summer transfer window.

The winger is expected to leave the Championship club in this transfer window, as his contract is set to expire at the club.

It was first reported by Rob Staton, that a host of EFL clubs including Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town are interested in signing the 26-year-old along with Club Brugge.

Then according to the Sheffield Star, Wednesday opened talks with the soon-to-be free agent, but soon faced competition from Norwich City who have recently joined the race.

The Republic of Ireland international was very impressive for Rotherham in the 2022/23 season, playing 42 times, scoring nine goals, and registering four assists as he played a big part in the Yorkshire side staying in the Championship for another season.

Despite the interest from a host of EFL teams, Rotherham are also said to have offered a new contract to the winger, but as time goes on interest seems to be growing.

Now in Witcoop’s latest update, Wednesday do remain keen on Ogbene, but their change in situation could have an impact on this deal.

While, he also adds that Norwich are among ‘a host of clubs’ who are eyeing the Irishman this summer.

Should Sheffield Wednesday still sign Chiedozie Ogbene?

It is unclear if Wednesday’s interest in Ogbene came from Moore’s point of view or the club's, but either way, they should still look to sign the 26-year-old.

Whoever the club looks to bring in as their new manager, they would surely like to have a player of Ogbene’s quality on board.

Wednesday need to improve their side in this transfer window as they are stepping up to the Championship, so a move for Ogbene, who would cost nothing in transfer fees, seems like a no-brainer.