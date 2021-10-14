Sheffield Wednesday will not be making a move for defender Sam Woods after his trial period with the Owls after he made the move to National League side Barnet, according to the Sheffield Star.

Woods has spent time on a trial with the Owls as he aimed to impress enough to earn a potential with Sheffield Wednesday. That came after he was released by Crystal Palace during the summer and needing to find a new home to get his career up and running after loan spells with Hamilton Academical and Plymouth Argyle.

The 23-year-old had featured for the Owls’ under-23s last month in their 1-1 draw with Coventry City.

Darren Moore had admitted that the defender was being looked at with the first-team in mind rather than being added to the club as a development player.

However, the defender has recently been confirmed by Barnet as their latest addition on a free transfer as they aimed to bolster their defensive options after a difficult start to the new National League campaign.

According to the Sheffield Star, Woods’ move to Barnet has now ended any prospect of the defender making the switch to Hillsborough and joining Moore’s first team squad.

The verdict

Woods needed to make the right next move for his long-term career development and even if he had convinced the Owls to hand him a deal, there was no guarantee that he would have been able to force his way into Moore’s side on a regular basis.

Therefore, it seems that the defender has made the right decision to instead sign for Barnet and he should get a lot more chances to impress with the National League outfit than perhaps he might have done at Hillsborough this term.

The 23-year-old is certainly still a player that the Owls should keep an eye on in the long-term and if he was to impress for Barnet then they might consider making a move for him further down the line.

It will be interesting to see whether the Owls look for an alternative to Woods when the January transfer window opens, or whether they viewed the 23-year-old as just an extra body that could have been added to their squad but not an essential signing.