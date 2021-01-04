Sheffield Wednesday’s plans suffer major blow ahead of FA Cup tie

Sheffield Wednesday’s preparations for their FA Cup tie at League Two side Exeter City have been hindered, following a COVID-19 outbreak at the club’s training ground, the Telegraph have confirmed.

Managerless Wednesday are scheduled to travel to St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon, although with their Middlewood Road training base expected to be closed until Thursday, it leaves the Owls with just two days to get ready for the 3rd round tie.

It means that therefore, according to Yorkshire Live, Wednesday’s players have been told to train at home for the next two days as they aim to reach round four for the fourth season in succession.

The ultimate 2021 Sheffield Wednesday quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 In what year was the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

The Telegraph has stated that players will undergo tests in the coming days before Wednesday will make a decision as to whether Middlewood Road is safe enough to reopen.

The Verdict

Whilst this is far from ideal preparations for Wednesday, the gulf in class between the two sides should mean that the Hillsborough have enough quality to progress, despite their lack of time together.

It means that caretaker manager Neil Thompson could be restricted to just two training with the squad in what promises to be a unique situation for everyone involved at Hillsborough.

On a more positive note, with the Owls still in relegation trouble, it’s far better this happening ahead of an FA Cup game rather than before a crucial Championship match.