Highlights Sheffield Wednesday secured Championship survival under Danny Rohl, finishing 20th in the table.

Rohl signed a new long-term contract and brought in seven new signings, with more potential transfers expected.

The club is targeting midfielders Archie Collins and Ike Ugbo, as well as Leicester City striker Tom Cannon, to strengthen their squad.

It has been a busy start to the summer for Sheffield Wednesday after they secured Championship survival.

The Owls looked destined to make an immediate return to League One after a disastrous start to the season under Xisco Munoz, but they achieved safety after a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl as they finished 20th in the table.

Wednesday received a huge boost as Rohl signed a new long-term contract at the club in May, and the German has wasted no time in getting to work on rebuilding his squad.

Ciaran Brennan, Reece James, George Byers, Tyreeq Bakinson, Juan Delgado and Lee Gregory have been released at the end of their contracts, and Cameron Dawson and Will Vaulks have departed after rejecting new deals.

Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa, Barry Bannan and Josh Windass have all signed new contracts with the Owls, while Rohl has brought in seven new signings so far this summer, with James Beadle, Ben Hamer, Max Lowe, Yan Valery, Svante Ingelsson, Olaf Kobacki and Jamal Lowe arriving at Hillsborough.

That is unlikely to be the end of Wednesday's summer business, and we looked at some realistic options Rohl should target before the end of the transfer window, as well as some scenarios he will be hoping for.

In: Archie Collins

The departures of Hendrick, Diaby, Vaulks, Byers and Bakinson have left Wednesday incredibly light in central midfield, and while they have signed Ingelsson, he is more of a box-to-box player, so they will need to recruit someone to play the holding role.

One player who would certainly fit the bill is Peterborough United midfielder Archie Collins, who scored four goals and provided four assists in 57 games last season after joining the club from Exeter City.

Collins is the latest example of Posh's excellent recruitment, and owner Darragh MacAnthony has questioned why he is still playing in League One, insisting that he should be on the radar of Premier League clubs.

Peterborough could be vulnerable to losing some of their best players this summer after missing out on promotion, and MacAnthony has shown in the past he is willing to sell for the right price, so the Owls should make a move for Collins.

In: Tom Cannon

As well as bolstering the midfield, Rohl will be keen to strengthen his forward line this summer, and Wednesday should reignite their interest in Leicester City striker Tom Cannon.

The Owls were first interested in Cannon in January 2023 before he made a loan move to Preston North End, and they were also said to be keen on him last summer, but he instead joined the Foxes for a fee of £7.5 million.

Cannon looked to be an exciting addition for Leicester, but his minutes were limited last season, and after he made just one substitute appearance in the final two months of the campaign, there are question marks over whether he will feature in the Premier League.

New Foxes manager Steve Cooper may give Cannon a chance next season, but if he becomes available, Wednesday should join the queue for his signature as he could be the prolific goalscorer they desperately need.

In: Ike Ugbo

Ugbo joined Wednesday on loan from Troyes in January, and he made a huge impact at Hillsborough, scoring seven goals and registering one assist in 19 games to help the club to survival.

It is fair to say that without Ugbo's goals, the Owls would no longer be in the Championship, and unsurprisingly, they are keen to bring him back to South Yorkshire this summer.

However, Ugbo's form will not have gone unnoticed by other clubs, and it was reported last month that Wednesday are eyeing a move for Las Palmas striker Sory Kaba amid fears they could be priced out of a deal for the 25-year-old.

The Owls have re-signed another of last season's influential loanees, James Beadle, and they will be hoping to secure a return for Ugbo before the closure of the window.

New contract: Di'Shon Bernard

Wednesday will be delighted to have tied Palmer, Iorfa, Bannan, and Windass down to new contracts, but it has been an anxious wait to see whether defender Di'Shon Bernard will commit his future to the club.

Bernard joined the Owls on a free transfer last summer after his release by Manchester United, and he was one of the club's standout performers last season, making 36 appearances in all competitions.

The 23-year-old is out of contract at Hillsborough this summer, and while he has been offered a new deal by Wednesday, The Star claim that "no firm decision has been made" on his future and "talks are ongoing".

Bernard is now set to return from his involvement in the Copa America with Jamaica, so a decision should be made imminently, and Wednesday will be hoping they can reach an agreement as it would be tough to find a replacement of similar quality.

Out: Mallik Wilks

With an influx of new signings arriving at the club this summer, Wednesday will need to let some players leave in order to reduce the size of the squad.

One player who looks certain to depart over the coming months is winger Mallik Wilks, who has endured a disappointing two-year spell at Hillsborough since joining the Owls from Hull City in August 2022.

After a lengthy transfer pursuit, much was expected from Wilks, but he has been plagued by injury during his time with Wednesday, and he scored just one goal in 18 appearances in all competitions last season.

Football Insider claim that League One trio Charlton Athletic, Reading and Stockport County are all interested in Wilks, and while a loan exit could be sanctioned, the Owls will surely be keen to recoup some of the transfer fee they paid for the 25-year-old.