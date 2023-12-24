Highlights The Sherlocks, a rising indie band from Barnsley, have shown their support for Sheffield Wednesday and will likely use their links to benefit.

Sheffield is one of the biggest footballing cities in England, with two clubs regularly getting over 20,000 fans into their stadium every week.

Which celebrities support Sheffield Wednesday though, as opposed to bitter rivals Sheffield United? Let's take a look...

The Sherlocks

This indie band are well and truly on the rise, and they've made their love for the Owls very clear over the years.

Formed in the Barnsley area, The Sherlocks not only performed at Hillsborough before the play-off semi-final in 2022 against Sunderland but also helped to launch the kit for that season as well.

The four-piece band are on the up, and they'll likely use their Wednesday links to great effect.

Jon McClure

Another musician that is a big Wednesday fan is McClure, who is the lead singer of Reverend and the Makers.

Formed in Sheffield in 2005, RatM had their best year in 2007 with several hits, but they have not hit the same heights ever since.

McClure is a lifelong Owls fan and will regularly tweet about the club - he is a very passionate fan.

Jarvis Cocker

Another Sheffield-born musician who is a fan of Wednesday is Cocker, who is the lead singer of Britpop giants Pulp.

Cocker has been at plenty of Wednesday games in the past and is probably one of the biggest superstars who can lay claim to be a supporter of the blue and white half of Sheffield.

Michael Vaughan

Despite being born in Manchester, Vaughan moved across the Pennines to Sheffield when he was nine years old, and he soon developed a love for Wednesday.

Vaughan still found time for his club despite becoming a superstar international cricketer, playing 268 First Class matches of cricket and 82 tests as well, and he played the entirety of his club career for Yorkshire.

He also was awarded the Freedom of Sheffield in 2005 after guiding England to an Ashes success over Australia and was knighted with an OBE at the end of that year too.

Alex Turner

The Arctic Monkeys are perhaps some of Sheffield's most famous sons, and their lead singer Turner is a die-hard Wednesday fan.

Turner has claimed that ex-Owls winger Chris Waddle is one of his heroes, and whilst he's likely not an attendee at Hillsborough much anymore due to his busy lifestyle, the 37-year-old is among the big names to be classed as a fan.

Gary Cahill

Born in the Derbyshire town of Dronfield, Cahill grew up as a boyhood Wednesday fan before becoming an England international and winner of multiple major trophies in club football.

Cahill's hero was an Owls stalwart Des Walker, whose career he ended up eclipsing, and then some - it's perhaps a shame for all involved though, that Cahill never got to pull on the blue and white stripes before his retirement.

Jermaine Jackson

In one of the more bizarre celebrity supporter links, Jackson 5 star Jermaine has been a fan of the Owls since the 1980s, and a few years ago posted a picture of himself in a club shirt from 1984.

Jackson even re-wrote a song for Wednesday's 2016 play-off final match with Hull and whilst he will be watching games from afar in the United States, there is clearly a long-standing love for the Owls.