Sheffield Wednesday’s likely January transfer activity becomes clearer

Sheffield Wednesday are in the midst of a promotion battle, with the Owls desperate to try and reach the Championship again.

It means that boss Darren Moore may have to replenish and refresh his squad in the turn of the year to ensure his side don’t fall away in the second half of the season – but the Owls boss will be working with his hands tied, with Yorkshire Live reporting that the boss will only be able to sign players on free transfers or on short-term deals.

The side were relegated from the Championship last term but the club are already trying to battle their way back into the second tier. After an emphatic 3-0 win over Sunderland in midweek, Wednesday are now eighth in the table and are well in the mix for a League One play-off place.

In fact, the Owls are now unbeaten in the league since the beginning of October and it’s a run they will want to continue as they head into the second part of the season.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players are playing at now?

1 of 28 Adam Davies Stoke City Sunderland Barnsley Luton Town

Darren Moore has a big squad on his hands with plenty of talent available to him going forward as they try to kick on and seal a promotion spot. However, the third tier season is long and they may need to consider moving for some fresh faces in the winter transfer window to ensure they do not lose any of their momentum.

Yorkshire Live though has revealed that Sheffield Wednesday are likely to only be able to bring in players without a club or players that can only come in on a short-term basis when the January window does open its doors.

It means that the boss will be more limited in terms of who he can bring in – and it means there is likely to be less long-term fixes in certain positions – but if the manager can utilise the window well and bring in the right players, it is unlikely to matter whether he can sign people permanently from other teams or not.

If Moore can continue to work the windows well and get his side firing, then the Owls should certainly be promotion contenders come the end of the season – regardless of the lack of actual transfers they can make.

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday are arguably one of the stronger teams in League One right now and they don’t need to shake things up too much with their current side as they are getting a lot of the results they need. However, fitness could be an issue going forward, so it is always wise to add some extra bodies to the team in the transfer windows.

With the news that they could only sign free agents or loan players, it does limit what Moore can do. However, if anyone can locate a gem and bring in a solid short-term fix it is him and if he can work with what he has efficiently, then they should certainly be there or thereabouts come the end of the campaign.