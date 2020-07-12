Sheffield Wednesday’s Liam Shaw speaks out on Twitter following debut against QPR

Sheffield Wednesday 19-year-old has spoken out on Twitter after making his debut in the Owls’ 3-0 win over QPR yesterday.

Garry Monk’s side had won just three of their last nineteen Championship games ahead yesterday’s emphatic victory in west London.

Dominic Iorfa gave the visitors the lead inside the first five minutes before goals from Josh Windass and Jacob Murphy put the result beyond any doubt.

It was an impressive win from the Owls and one that has helped them climb towards the top half of the table.

The game was a particularly memorable one for Shaw, who came off the bench to make his debut in the second half.

The teenager is a midfielder by trade but was brought on in the 75th minute to replace Tom Lees in the back-three.

Shaw’s first 15 minutes in professional football were not hugely eventful but he produced an impressive display – winning his one aerial duel and making two clearances and one interception (Sofascore).

The teenager took to Twitter after the game to speak out following his first performance for the Wednesday first team.

What a feeling coming on today and making my debut but more importantly we got a massive 3 points and clean sheet #swfc @swfc — Liam Shaw (@LiamShawww) July 11, 2020

Have these 9 things happened to Sheffield Wednesday this season? Have a go now!

1 of 9 Sheffield Wednesday's top scorer this season is Steven Fletcher? True False

The Verdict

Wednesday fans will love to hear this from Shaw, an academy prospect that impressed in his brief debut yesterday.

You feel the Owls could be looking to their young players more next season, with a significant amount of player turnover expected.

The 19-year-old’s display, playing out of position, will certainly have done him no harm looking ahead.

Despite the recent issue with form and the pending EFL case there are reasons to be positive for the Hillsborough faithful.