Sheffield Wednesday’s Liam Shaw and Celtic: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Liam Shaw has had a rapid rise since breaking into the Sheffield Wednesday first team, and he could be set for a big move in the summer.

The 19-year-old, whose only senior football experience was four games in the National League for Chesterfield before being given his debut late on last season against QPR by Garry Monk.

It was Tony Pulis though who began to use Shaw regularly this season in the centre of midfield, and he kept the faith with the youngster despite a straight red card against Reading in December.

His good performances in both the engine room and in defence have continued under Neil Thompson, and reports emerged late in the transfer window that Scottish giants Celtic were beginning pre-contract talks with the teenager.

Let’s take a look at the latest on that particular deal.

What do we know so far?

We know that any club that doesn’t play in the English leagues is allowed to approach Shaw on a pre-contract arrangement now, with his current deal up at the end of the season.

Celtic looked to take advantage of that late in January, but they would still have to pay a fee for Shaw though because of his age – that would merely be compensation though instead of a substantial transfer fee.

Football Insider reported in late January that an agreement had been ‘secured’ by the Hoops for Shaw, but much like the Ben Davies deal that fell through, nothing had been signed.

And now Wednesday are trying to agree a new contract according to Football Insider, but Celtic are still lurking as they try to tie Shaw down to a deal.

Is it likely to happen?

Shaw has been at the Owls since the age of eight, so he may be tempted to stick around and sign a long-term deal instead of moving to Scotland at such an early stage of his career.

There’s absolutely no guarantee that he’ll get regular football at Parkhead and he may have to bide his time, whereas at Hillsborough he’s already broke through and is getting good minutes.

If he can agree terms on a new deal with Wednesday, it would be in his best interests to pen that contract.