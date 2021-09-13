Sheffield Wednesday’s Lee Gregory sends clear message after Plymouth Argyle defeat

Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory has taken to Instagram to post a message in the wake of his side’s 3-0 loss away to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

The Owls travelled to Devon in the hope that they could record a welcome away victory as they look to build their promotion charge, however Darren Moore’s side were really far away from the standards that the fans have come to expect and ended up going down 3-0 to goals from Joe Edwards, Dan Scarr and Ryan Law.

It was a result that shocked many across the division given Wednesday’s largely positive start to the campaign and now the Owls will be keen to pick the bones of the defeat and look to bounce back to winning ways in their next game against Shrewsbury Town.

Despite the defeat, Gregory was seemingly looking to remain positive as he posted the following message to the club’s fans on social media:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee gregory (@lgreggers9)

The striker only joined the Owls back in August after leaving Stoke City and already has two goals in his opening five games in blue and white.

Having put pen to paper on a two year deal with the club, Gregory will undoubtedly be keen to get Wednesday promoted back to the Sky Bet Championship at the first attempt after suffering relegation last season.

He was certainly viewed as a marquee signing by many pundits and fans alike during the summer and he is proving to be a good bet on that description after already hitting form.

If the club can get him scoring double figures this term, there is no reason why they can’t be genuine play-off or even automatic promotion contenders over the coming months of this League One season as they look to put the disappointment of relegation behind them.