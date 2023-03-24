Despite suffering their first league loss since early October this week when they were downed at Oakwell by South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday are still on course for a return to the Championship at the second time of asking.

The Owls went on a simply sensational run in League One since they had last been defeated at the hands of Plymouth Argyle over five months ago. but all streaks come to an end at some point and they fell to Michael Duff's Tykes on Tuesday evening.

Darren Moore's side have still been in top form this season however and one of their key assets has been Josh Windass.

At one point last summer, there was an uncertainty as to whether Windass would even be around as Pedro Caixinha, his former manager at Rangers, tried to take him all the way to Argentina to play for Club Atletico Talleres, but their bids were knocked back by Wednesday and he remained at Hillsborough.

Perhaps with something to prove following an injury-hit 2021-22 season, where he played just 11 times in the league, Windass has fired back with 11 goals and seven assists in 32 third tier matches, and he was also a match-winner against Newcastle United in the FA Cup in January when he scored both goals in a 2-1 win.

The 29-year-old has been around in British football for a little bit now and has played in England, Scotland and also briefly in European competition, and he has named his top three stadiums that he has played in for atmosphere created in an Instagram question and answer session.

There's perhaps no surprise to see that Hillsborough makes his top three and also Ibrox as well considering he is an ex-Rangers players, but the third stadium on his list is perhaps surprising as he's gone for the Gers' bitter rivals Celtic's home stadium.

Windass played at Celtic Park three times during the 2017-18 season and clearly the noise generated there resonated with him as it is in his top three of noisiest arenas.

The Verdict

It perhaps won't go down well with Rangers fans, but the atmospheres at both Ibrox and Celtic Park when it's derby day are truly magnificent.

Therefore, you cannot blame Windass for selecting Celtic Park as there is always some atmosphere there when Rangers make the trip.

As for Hillsborough, Windass obviously had to pick his current club there, but perhaps the stadium hasn't had as many noisy afternoons and nights as it would have liked in recent years.

When it's rocking though, like for Sheffield derbies and matches such as the Newcastle one earlier in the season, then you can't argue that Hillsborough can get very noisy.