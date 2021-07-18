Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass reveals biggest regret from two-year Rangers stint

Josh Windass is one of the most sought-after players in the Football League following Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation to League One.

The 27-year-old joined the Owls initially on loan in January 2020 from Wigan Athletic, before penning a permanent deal last September for an undisclosed fee.

Naturally an attacking midfielder, Windass was deployed as a striker for part of the season and he was the stand-out forward for the Owls, scoring nine Championship goals and adding six assists to that tally as well.

With that record he was always going to attract transfer interest, with Millwall having bids rejected and a whole host of other Championship clubs apparently showing they’re keen.

A few years ago Windass plied his trade at Scottish giants Rangers, signing for them in 2016 after moving from Accrington Stanley and enjoyed two years at the Gers and in his second season was the third-highest scorer in the Scottish Premiership with 13 goals.

He joined Wigan though for £2.5 million after two years at Ibrox but during an Instagram question and answer session today, Windass has revealed that his biggest regret about playing for the club was actually departing.

The Verdict

Windass’ response to the question makes it seem like never wanted to leave the Gers in the first place – maybe the club thought that £2.5 million was too good of an offer to turn down in 2018.

He did have a successful second season at Ibrox and maybe they thought it wouldn’t happen again, and if they kept Windass then who knows how his career may have turned out?

What ever the case though it’s hard to see Windass playing in League One next season – there is a plethora of clubs interested in the 27-year-old and you feel as though Wednesday could be tempted by a decent offer to cash in on him – probably for a similar fee to what Rangers managed to get in 2018.