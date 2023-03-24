Ipswich Town have hauled themselves back into the automatic promotion race with six wins on the bounce without conceding in League One.

The Tractor Boys will need to out-perform Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday, who have more favourable run-ins than their own to make the cut, but with the way that they are playing and the quality in the squad it would take a brave person to write them off.

One crumb of comfort if they do go on to miss out on a place in the top two, will be achieving a play-off finish for the first time in four attempts since relegation from the Championship.

Ipswich are one of the bigger players in the third tier in terms of their infrastructure, history and more recently their ammunition in the transfer market.

The smaller clubs in the division will certainly look forward to playing the Tractor Boys alongside the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers.

Wednesday forward Josh Windass took part in a Q&A on Instagram and was asked what his favourite away ground was.

He wrote: "This season I liked Ipswich but my fav (favourite) was (Aston) Villa."

Windass was not in the Wednesday squad that drew 0-0 with Derby at Pride Park in early December, but he has played at Bolton and Southampton, in the Carabao Cup, this season, so it is high praise for the 29-year-old to select Portman Road above those two contenders.

Portman Road is a ground that is ready for the Premier League, and the kind of support that the Tractor Boys have received in the last couple of seasons will help push them on their upward trajectory.

In terms of home records in the third tier this season, Argyle are absolutely untouchable, but Ipswich have still posted a very healthy 42 points from 19 games.

The Verdict

Windass' trip to St Mary's would have not seen the ground be as well attended as Portman Road was for the visit of the Owls and therefore the atmosphere would not have been as intense.

Wednesday will reflect on what was a very decent point to take from Suffolk in the form of a 2-2 draw in mid February, despite going 2-0 up in the first half.

It is possibly not wise for Windass to be talking up Ipswich while they are still a direct rival in the league table, but the openness and honesty that the 29-year-old showed on Instagram will go down well with the supporters.