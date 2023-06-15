Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass has labelled Barnsley boss Michael Duff as a "very good manager" that has "done a great job at his last two clubs".

Windass believes a lot has been made of the interview he gave after the League One play-off final at Wembley when he called out Duff for leaving Wednesday's semi-final second-leg clash against Peterborough United before full time under the assumption that their Yorkshire rivals would not turn it around.

The Owls were beaten 4-0 by Posh in the first leg but thanks to a brilliant second-leg comeback, which saw them score the vital fourth goal deep into second half stoppage time and then win on penalties, they reached the final where they beat the Tykes.

Windass' flying header settled the match in the 123rd minute - sending Wednesday back to the Championship and ensuring that Barnsley would be playing League One football again next season.

Josh Windass takes aim at Michael Duff

The Owls forward did not hold back in his post-match interviews as comments made by Duff had clearly riled him up.

He told Sky Sports: "I heard their manager left our game against Peterborough cause he said we were out. So, unlucky."

Windass then added in an interview with ITV: "Their manager apparently left our stadium at 3-0 thinking he was playing Peterborough, telling everyone about it. So have a good’un.

“Don’t write a team off that finished 10 points above you.”

The 29-year-old's strong comments unsurprisingly made headlines and the topic has resurfaced again weeks later.

Josh Windass offers fresh Michael Duff verdict

In a Q&A on his Instagram, Windass was pressed for his thoughts on Duff and heaped praise on the Barnsley boss while explaining his comments after the play-off final.

He said: "A lot made out of that interview.

"Very good manager. Done a great job at his last two clubs.

"I just don't play the game and speak nonsense in interviews to impress people."

It's hard to disagree with Windass' fresh verdict on Duff.

He did a fantastic job at Cheltenham Town and overachieved in his first season with the Tykes, who look likely to be the favourites for promotion in League One next term.

You can also understand why the Barnsley boss' comments would have given the Wednesday forward and his teammates extra motivation in the final.

The Owls felt like they were written off and they were, having lost the first leg 4-0, but for Duff to leave before the end of the game was understandably taken as a slight.