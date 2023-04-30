After a thoroughly enjoyable race throughout the season, the League One automatic promotion race is finally decided.

Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town both secured their spots in the Championship next season with victories on Saturday afternoon, with Sheffield Wednesday now having to make do with a place in the play-offs.

How did Josh Windass react to the Sheffield Wednesday setback?

Of course, having been challenging for a spot in the top two, to miss out is incredibly disappointing for all associated with Sheffield Wednesday.

That includes Owls' forward Josh Windass.

The 29-year-old returned to action from the bench against Shrewsbury yesterday afternoon, having been struck with an injury at a very unfortunate time, that seemed to coincide with Sheffield Wednesday's blip.

Nevertheless, his response to Ipswich and Plymouth securing promotion was a classy one, finding the time to congratulate both club despite, no doubt, his own disappointment.

Indeed, on Instagram, Windass wrote: "Happy to be back on the pitch, looking forward to the next games! Exciting month ahead.

"Congrats Plymouth and Ipswich! Fully deserved!

"Hopefully see you soon!"

How does the League One table look heading into the final day?

With six consecutive wins, culminating in yesterday's 1-0 home victory against Burton Albion, Plymouth Argyle currently sit top of the third tier standings heading into the final day of the season.

Indeed, Steven Schumacher's side currently have 98 points.

Argyle know a victory in their final match of the season versus Port Vale will see them crowned champions with 101 points.

Ipswich Town, too, though, can still reach the 100 point mark if they win in their final match of the campaign.

The Tractor Boys face Fleetwood Town away from home on the final day, and a slip up from Plymouth could see them crowned champions providing that they take care of their own business.

What are Sheffield Wednesday's play-off chances?

After suffering disappointment in the play-offs versus Sunderland last season, there is no doubt Sheffield Wednesday wanted to avoid this scenaro this campaign.

However, they are where they are and I do think they have a good chance.

Not only do they have previous experience, but they are in fantastic form, too.

Unlike a lot of sides who end up third having just missed out on automatic promotion, they've won four of their last five matches and it is only because of how good Ipswich and Plymouth have been that they're not going up automatically themselves.

The Owls can finish on 96 points with a final day win versus Derby, which would give them excellent momentum ahead of a potential tie versus the Rams in the play-offs.