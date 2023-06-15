Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass has revealed that he believes Barnsley will go on to win the League One title next season.

The Owls ended the Reds' hopes of securing an immediate return to the Championship last month in the play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

Windass provided the decisive moment in this fixture as he headed an effort past goalkeeper Harry Isted in extra-time.

Wednesday are now preparing for life in the second tier, and have already made some alterations to their squad.

As revealed by the Owls' official website, Dennis Adeniran, Jaden Brown, Sam Durrant, Ryan Galvin, Ben Heneghan, Jack Hunt and David Stockdale have all been released.

In terms of Windass' future, Wednesday decided to exercise an option in his contract to keep him at Hillsborough for another 12 months.

Barnsley meanwhile have also decided to let a number of individuals depart Oakwell ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Eight players will officially leave the club when their respective contracts expire at the end of June, including Clarke Oduor.

In terms of incomings, Barnsley recently added to their defensive options by signing Kacper Lopata on a four-year deal.

Having narrowly missed out on promotion last season, Michael Duff's side will be keen to maintain a push for a top-two finish over the course of the new term.

What has Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass said about Barnsley's League One title hopes?

After one of his followers on Instagram asked him whether he believes that Portsmouth will win the title, Windass revealed that he believes Barnsley will end the upcoming term as champions.

Using the Instagram stories feature, Windass posted: "Barnsley win the league I think."

Will Windass' prediction involving Barnsley turn out to be correct?

When you consider that Barnsley managed to accumulate a respectable total of 86 points in League One last season, it would not be at all surprising if they exceed this total in the upcoming campaign.

Providing that Duff is able to nail his transfer recruitment over the course of the coming months, he will fancy his chances of overseeing a push for automatic promotion.

Barnsley are already able to call upon the services of some classy operators such as Mads Andersen and Devante Cole, and will definitely be a match for any of their League One rivals if they maintain their consistency.

Keeping this in mind, Windass' title prediction may indeed turn out to be correct.

As for the Owls, their focus will be on consolidating a place in the Championship next season.