Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass hits out at Bournemouth after Jefferson Lerma statement

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass has hit out at Bournemouth after their statement following the FA’s decision to uphold Jefferson Lerma’s charge and six-match ban.

Lerma was accused of biting Windass late on in Wednesday’s 1-0 win against the Cherries at Hillsborough back in November while he was being marked at a free-kick.

The Bournemouth midfielder has denied his involvement in the incident but the FA announced yesterday that he had been found to have breached the rules concerning violent behaviour, meaning he has been fined and will miss six games.

In a statement on the club website, the Championship outfit suggested they were “surprised and disappointed at the outcome”, as well as questioning the evidence and the decision.

That appears to have frustrated the Wednesday forward, who hit out at the South Coast club via Twitter yesterday afternoon following their response.

We are surprised and disappointed one of our players has been banned for biting another player . Classy 👌🏻 https://t.co/y1KEWKJHrH — Joshua Windass (@WindassJnr) June 2, 2021

As it stands, it doesn’t look as though Windass will get a chance to have his revenge on the pitch next season as the Owls were relegated to League One in 2020/21 while Bournemouth remain a Championship club.

The Verdict

This has been an unusual saga and one that it’s good to have put to bed, though it seems Bournemouth and Lerma feel hard done by following the FA’s decision.

Losing the midfielder for the first six games of the 2021/22 campaign looks like a major blow for the Cherries, with the 26-year-old a mainstay in their side last season.

Whether he’s at the club to serve that ban remains to be seen, with Lerma linked away from the Vitality Stadium in previous windows.