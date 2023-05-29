Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass has taken aim at Barnsley boss Michael Duff following the Owls' play-off final victory at Wembley.

In a tight affair that saw Barnsley reduced to ten men, Sheffield Wednesday made their man advantage tell deep into extra time, with Windass heading home the winning goal in the 123rd minute.

Naturally, given he was the man of the moment, Windass was interviewed on the pitch immediately after the full-time whistle.

What did Josh Windass say about Barnsley boss Michael Duff?

He didn't think much of either his own side's performance, or their opponents, though, and took a dig at Barnsley boss Michael Duff when signing off.

"Probably the worst standard of game you'll ever watch," Windass told Sky Sports after the match.

"The standard from both teams was shocking to be honest. No real quality on show, luckily we got the winning goal."

When asked later in the interview where the belief came from to keep going late, Windass fired at Duff: "To be fair, I heard their manager left our game against Peterborough because he said we were out. So, unlucky."

Of course, Windass is referring to Sheffield Wednesday's play-off semi-final tie versus Peterborough United, although it is unclear which leg exactly he is referring to when discussing Duff leaving early.

In the first leg of their semi-final, Peterborough United won 4-0 and had scored all of their goals by the 82nd minute.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore and Josh Windass celebrating the Owls' victory.

In the second leg, and in very dramatic fashion, Sheffield Wednesday somehow overturned the deficit, winning 4-0 after normal time, and 5-1 after extra time to make it 5-5 on aggregate and send the clash to penalties.

Wednesday would go on to win on spot kicks and book their place in Monday afternoon's final at Wembley.

When are Sheffield Wednesday's Championship fixtures released?

Following their win at Wembley, Sheffield Wednesday will now be back in the Championship next season, joining Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town, who both went up automatically.

It is not yet known who the Owls will face in their opening match of the 2023/24 season yet, though.

The EFL Championship fixtures are set to be released on Thursday 23rd June, according to the EFL website.

On this date, not only will Wednesday find out their opening weekend opponents, but their schedule for the entire 2023/24 campaign.

The Championship is scheduled to get underway on Saturday 5th August, currently, but it is highly likely it will begin on Friday 4th August, with a Championship match likely to be live on Sky Sports that evening.