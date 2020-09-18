Sheffield Wednesday’s Joost van Aken reveals why he’s excited to work with Garry Monk

Sheffield Wednesday centre-back Joost van Aken has claimed that he feels he can learn a lot from Owls boss Garry Monk, who was a central defender in his playing days.

The Dutchman has spent much of his time with Wednesday on loan away from the club but has made something of a resurgence under Monk this season.

The 26-year-old started the Owls 2-0 victory over Cardiff City and produced a solid display as part of a back-three alongside Dominic Iorfa and Tom Lees.

In truth, it would not have been a surprise to see van Aken leave the club this summer and though there is still nearly a month left of the transfer window, his place at Hillsborough looks more secure than it has previously.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson in a press conference ahead of the visit of Watford on Saturday, the central defender revealed that working under Monk had been really positive so far.

He explained: “He has been very good.

“He was a centre-back himself so I spoke to him a lot before the start of the season on what he expects from me.

“I think I can learn a lot from him with the experience that he has.

A product of the SC Heerenveen academy, van Aken was a regular for the Eredivisie side for many years before joining Wednesday in a deal reported in some places as in the region of £4.5 million in 2017.

His time with the Yorkshire club has been far from easy, making just 16 appearances in his first two seasons before joining VfL Osnabrück on loan last term.

The Verdict

It’s a surprise to see van Aken not only staying at Wednesday but also seemingly securing a place in Monk’s starting XI.

He’s been an outcast under previous managers but it appears he may be set to get his chance.

Having a manager that is a former centre-back himself is a boost and it seems the Dutchman is excited by the prospect of Monk’s coaching.