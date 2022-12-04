Sheffield Wednesday’s January transfer plans become clearer as behind the scenes conversations revealed

Sheffield Wednesday are also considering the possibility of bolstering other areas as well as their central defence when the January transfer window opens, according to a report from The Star.

The Owls’ defence is in need of more options with Ben Heneghan set to spend the remainder of the season out injured and Michael Ihiekwe also absent for a couple of months after sustaining a knee ligament injury against Mansfield Town last week.

That leaves Darren Moore’s side with fewer options to pick from, with a small gap starting to appear in this area despite the fact the South Yorkshire outfit recruited well during the summer transfer window.

The Owls lost Lewis Gibson, Jordan Storey, Harlee Dean and Chey Dunkley in the summer – but the signings of Reece James, Mark McGuinness, Akin Famewo, Heneghan and Ihiekwe looked set to fill the void created by this exodus.

Famewo returned from his own setback to take a place on the bench against Derby County yesterday which was a big boost – but the absence of Heneghan and Ihiekwe could be costly if further defensive injuries occur between now and the January window.

Unsurprisingly, this is an area they are looking at addressing but other positions may also be on their agenda next month.

The Verdict:

Thankfully for the Owls, Liam Palmer is another option who can come in and perform well in central defence, giving Moore another option which could end up being crucial.

Although some would point out that he may be needed on the right-hand side, other players could potentially come in and do a job in that area including Alex Mighten who is used to playing out wide.

Jack Hunt was only on the bench at Pride Park and could easily step in on the right-hand side – and Dominic Iorfa has spent a decent chunk of his career at full-back – though he may be required in the middle if there’s another injury crisis there.

This is a frustrating issue for the Owls – because they faced similar problems at times last term and did well to bring in the likes of Storey and Dean to try and address this temporarily during the previous winter window.

In terms of other areas, they don’t need too many additions considering the depth they have when most of their first team are fit but if a top-quality option is available in a certain position and it’s in their budget, they should definitely consider pursuing this deal as they look to win promotion.