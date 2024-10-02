Sheffield Wednesday take on Bristol City in the Championship at Ashton Gate on Wednesday night.

Wednesday got their season off to the perfect start with a 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle on the opening weekend, but their form declined significantly after that as they went five league games without a win.

However, the Owls returned to winning ways with an impressive 3-2 victory over league leaders West Bromwich Albion at Hillsborough on Saturday to end their poor run of form.

Wednesday established a surprise two-goal lead inside 23 minutes thanks to Darnell Furlong's own goal and Josh Windass' header, but Albion improved after the break, and they pulled one back in the 65th minute through Josh Maja.

It looked as though both sides would have to settle for a point after Alex Mowatt equalised for the Baggies in the 84th minute, but just two minutes later, substitute Anthony Musaba won it for the Owls to lift them out of the relegation zone and up to 18th in the table.

Championship table (as it stood 1st October, pre Tuesday fixtures) Team P GD Pts 17 QPR 7 -3 7 18 Sheffield Wednesday 7 -5 7 19 Luton Town 7 -5 7 20 Stoke City 7 -7 6 21 Coventry City 7 -5 5 22 Preston North End 7 -8 5 23 Portsmouth 7 -6 4 24 Cardiff City 7 -15 1

Danny Rohl's men are back in action in midweek when they make the trip to face a Bristol City side who currently sit 14th after picking up nine points from their opening seven games, and as the countdown to kick-off continues, we rounded up all the latest Wednesday injury news.

Sheffield Wednesday injury latest ahead of Bristol City clash

Wednesday will be boosted by the return of defender Di'Shon Bernard after he missed the game against West Brom due to suspension.

Bernard was sent off in the 2-1 defeat at Luton Town last month after he was controversially adjudged to have handled the ball in the box, and the Owls' appeal to overturn his one-match ban was rejected.

The 23-year-old started five of Wednesday's first six league games, so he looks likely to come straight back into the team against Bristol City, but the game could come too soon for his fellow defender Dominic Iorfa.

Iorfa last featured for the Owls in their 3-0 defeat at Millwall in late August, and while Rohl revealed last month that he has made "huge steps" in his recovery from injury, it remains to be seen whether the German will risk him before the international break.

"We’ll see how close he is to be ready for the game, but he’s going in the right direction and all in all it’s fantastic," Rohl told The Star.

"It’s a question mark for this weekend, because when you look to our schedule next week is a good week where we can use it to train more. Then we have a midweek game, and the international break coming, so I have to look at how much of a risk it is. We need to continue his steps forward, but it’s important to see him on the pitch at the moment.

"He’s been doing running, high speed running, his movements, and it looks great. Now it’s about making the final decision on how much risk we can take, or whether it’s better to give him one more week of training."

Related "You never know" - Danny Rohl casts doubt over Sheffield Wednesday player's post-January future The German boss is a bit worried about whether he will be able to keep the youngster until the end of the season.

Midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, who has made just one appearance in the EFL Cup since joining Wednesday from West Brom this summer, remains sidelined, but goalkeeper Ben Hamer played for the Under-21s on Monday after a spell out with a hand injury, and Rohl is delighted that the 36-year-old is closing in on a comeback.

"For Ben it will be helpful for him to get some minutes, maybe in the under-21s. This is then the final step. The good thing now is that he is in all the training exercises and it is a huge, huge step for him. It took a long time and we’ll have him back as soon as possible," Rohl told The Star.

"The final step is that he has some minutes, we have no cup game where I can bring him so he will play under-21 and then we will make decisions week by week, but of course, Ben is very experienced for the group and it is fantastic to have these three goalkeepers together."

Hamer is unlikely to be ready to be included on the bench at Ashton Gate, so Pierce Charles will continue deputising for James Beadle, and after impressing in the EFL Cup this season, the 19-year-old may have done enough to remain as second choice in the long-term.