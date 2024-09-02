Key Takeaways Goce Sedloski's brief, forgettable stint involved only 4 appearances despite a heavy price tag.

Sedloski's international career thrived in Macedonia, accumulating 100 caps and captaining his country.

Since retiring, Sedloski has ventured into management, currently overseeing Rabotnicki, away from his unsuccessful time with Sheffield Wednesday.

Most Sheffield Wednesday fans wouldn’t blink twice when you mentioned the name Goce Sedloski to them, such was his largely forgettable stint at Hillsborough before the turn of the Century.

The only memorable thing about the Macedonian’s move to Yorkshire was his hefty price tag, with the Premiership side prepared to splash a reported £1.75 million to bring him to the club at the end of 1997 as Ron Atkinson spearheaded a continental revolution in Owlerton.

With the likes of Benito Carbone, Paolo Di Canio, and Niclas Alexandersson in the squad, the Steel City side had quite the cosmopolitan feel at the time, with Junior Agogo, Emerson Thome, and Dejan Stefanovic all in there for good measure.

In many ways, it was ahead of its time, and not every player would go on to have a successful time in the English game, just like Sedloski, who had his bags packed in the departure lounge within 12 months of touching down in the country.

Goce Sedloski’s brief Sheffield Wednesday career

When the signing of Sedloski was announced in December 1997, it came with the caveat that the club would have to wait for around a month for the player’s work permit to go through.

The 23-year-old was moving to the Premiership from Croatian outfit Hadjuk Split and was said to have cost the Owls £750,000 up front, with another £1 million in add-ons if the defender played 100 games for the club.

In reality, he only played four, with the wait for his permission to play in the country longer than the time between his first and last games for Wednesday, with just four weeks separating his debut and his swan song.

His bow for the club came as a substitute in a 3-2 defeat to Bolton Wanderers, before going on to star in three more matches before the end of April, with a single victory coming over Southampton, thanks to a strike from Carbone.

Goce Sedloski Sheffield Wednesday stats Appearances 4 Starts 3 Minutes played 243

The defender was then promptly hauled off at halftime in a clash with Barnsley, and just like that, his career in England was done - thanks for the memories Goce - with a move back to Croatia with Dinamo Zagreb arranged before the year was out.

Goce Sedloski becomes Macedonia Centurion

His time in England may not have lived up to expectations but Sedloski is widely revered in his homeland, with 100 caps for the Macedonian international side during his career.

Having made his debut for the side against Malta in 1996 as a 22-year-old, the defender would go on to captain his country 20 times, while also scoring eight times along the way.

The former Wednesday man played three times against England on the International stage, and only tasted defeat once, with the other two ending in draws.

Since retiring, he has gone into management, and currently oversees matters at Rabotnicki back in his homeland, having spent time back at Dinamo Zagreb, as well as Riga in Latvia.

Whether he mentions his time at Hillsborough to his colleagues is unknown, but with such a big investment barely getting on the pitch, it isn’t a deal Wednesday fans will ever want to bring up again in a hurry.