Sheffield Wednesday’s Garry Monk reveals surprising factor concerning season restart

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has said that the June 20th return date for the Championship, set by the EFL, has taken many by surprise including himself.

The Premier League and Championship are set to be back in action within days of one another later this month but a fair few clubs in the second tier have suggested that it’s not enough time to get themselves prepared.

Indeed, it seems as though the date has come as a surprise to many clubs in the Championship and it looks as though Monk and Sheffield Wednesday find themselves in that bracket.

Monk said, as quoted by Dom Howson:

Garry Monk has spoken to the media today. On the EFL announcement on Sunday night of the June 20 restart date, he said: “We are all taken aback about the return date. There was no prior consultation which was surprising.” #SWFC — Dom Howson (@domhowson) June 3, 2020

The Verdict

Somewhere along the line there appears to have been a bit of a breakdown in communication but, nevertheless, clubs in the second tier know where they stand now and at least they are all in the same boat.

It’s not an ideal situation, of course, but at least the campaign is set to be played out and those that can adapt best and get up and running fastest could see themselves finish the season with a flourish.

Owls fans will be hoping they can put together some results, then.