Sheffield Wednesday’s Garry Monk refuses to close door on reunion with familiar face

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has refused to close the door on signing Newcastle United’s Jacob Murphy despite Steve Bruce’s recent suggestion he wouldn’t be leaving the North East club this summer.

Murphy spent last season on loan at Hillsborough and after a shaky start became a key weapon for Monk – finishing the 2019/20 campaign with nine goals and six assists.

Previous reports have suggested that Wednesday and Newcastle have been in regular contact over another loan move for the winger but following his impressive display against Morecambe in midweek, Bruce told the press that the 25-year-old would be staying put this summer.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live ahead of the trip to face Bristol City at Ashton Gate, Monk was pressed on the situation concerning Murphy and refused to close the door on a potential move.

He said: “The door will always be open for somebody like Jacob, and he knows that.

“But he’s another club’s player. You keep the door open, but you assess what else is about.

“We’re not just focused on Jacob. We’re looking at the whole squad.”

The Owls squad has seen some rather significant turnover this summer with a number of senior players leaving the club as free agents.

Despite the arrival of multiple new signings, it still looks a little light – particularly in forward areas.

The Verdict

You’d imagine Monk will be very aware of Bruce’s recent comments, so it’s very interesting to hear him take this stance on Murphy and a potential move.

It seems the Owls boss is under the impression that a move could yet be done for the 25-year-old, despite the Newcastle manager’s claim.

The winger had his ups and downs last season but ultimately his production was impressive in a Wednesday side that struggled for much of the campaign.

As Monk’s men look to overcome a 12-point deduction, the addition of Murphy could be very useful.