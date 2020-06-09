Sheffield Wednesday’s future plans for January signing emerge

Sheffield Wednesday are planning to integrate January signing Manuel Hidalgo into the first-team squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, according to a report from The Sheffield Star.

The 21-year-old joined from Italian side Triestina in the winter transfer window and was part of the U23s squad prior to the delay to the season.

It is understood that the Hidalgo, who can play as a winger or in attacking midfield, has impressed in his appearances for the U23s and is set for a more significant role next term.

According to The Sheffield Star, the Owls are planning to integrate the Argentine into the first-team squad during pre-season ahead of potentially making an impact for Garry Monk’s side in the 2020/21 campaign.

It looks set to be a summer of change for Wednesday, with a significant number of players set to leave the club at the end of their current deals.

That could mean more opportunities for a string of young players, such as Hidalgo, Alex Hunt, and Declan Thompson.

Hidalgo began his career with Argentine second-tier side Ferro before securing a move to Benfica in 2017.

He spent two years in the Portuguese club’s academy before signing for Triestina and eventually joining Wednesday.

The Verdict

This is an exciting development and it indicates that Wednesday are set to put more faith in youth in the 2020/21 campaign.

With the expected player turnover this summer, you feel the Owls squad could look very different next term.

It will be interesting to see what sort of business gets done in the upcoming window but it seems like Monk could be reliant on a number of young players next term.

Hidalgo was something of a left-field signing in January, so you’d imagine that many Wednesday fans will be excited to see exactly what he can offer if and when he gets his chance with the first team.