The club's famous supporters include former England defender Gary Cahill, Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner, and musician Jarvis Cocker.

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan is a passionate Owls fan, critical of owner Dejphon Chansiri's management.

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping for a much-improved campaign in the Championship this season.

The Owls looked destined to make an immediate return to League One after a disastrous start to last season under Xisco Munoz, but they achieved safety following a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl.

It has certainly been an eventful few years at Hillsborough, but optimism is high that Wednesday can climb the table in the year ahead under Rohl's guidance after a strong summer of transfer business.

Sheffield Wednesday's last five league finishes Season Division Position 2019-20 Championship 16th 2020-21 Championship 24th (relegated) 2021-22 League One 4th 2022-23 League One 3rd (promoted) 2023-24 Championship 20th

The Owls' passionate home and away support will be once again be crucial this season, and we looked at some of the famous faces who are known for their allegiance to the club.

Gary Cahill

Defender Gary Cahill announced his retirement from professional football in November 2022 after an illustrious career that saw him play for Aston Villa, Burnley, Sheffield United, Bolton Wanderers, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

During his time at Chelsea, Cahill won two Premier League titles, two FA Cups, one League Cup, one Champions League, and two Europa Leagues, while he also scored five goals in 61 appearances for England at international level.

Born in Dronfield, Cahill is known to be a Wednesday fan, and he was even linked with a shock move to Hillsborough in 2018, but much to the disappointment of Wednesday supporters, a deal did not materialise.

Jarvis Cocker

Jarvis Cocker is a musician and presenter who was the founder, frontman, and lyricist of the band Pulp.

Following Pulp's hiatus, Cocker has pursued a solo career, and he has also ventured into the broadcasting world, presenting Jarvis Cocker's Sunday Service on BBC Radio 6 Music for seven years between 2010 and 2017.

The 60-year-old is known to be a Wednesday supporter, and he has spoken about his affection for the club in an interview, while he has previously appeared on the pitch at Hillsborough as a guest at halftime for the 50/50 draw.

Alex Turner

Alex Turner is the frontman and songwriter for the band Arctic Monkeys, who have released seven albums and won seven Brit Awards.

The 38-year-old grew up in High Green and has made no secret of his love for the Owls, even mentioning Hillsborough in the lyrics to one of the band's early songs 'Red Light Indicates Doors Are Secured'.

In an interview in August 2022, Turner named former Wednesday winger Chris Waddle as one of his favourite players, and he revealed that he had his shirt when he was younger.

"When I was a kid, I had a shirt with his number on it," Turner told French outlet L'Equipe, quoted by The Star.

"I loved the ease with which he made differences with the ball. Even today, when I’m feeling a bit sad, I sometimes watch videos of his best moves to cheer me up…

"And then he was in the audience and came to see us in the dressing room. Facing him, I was as if petrified as I listened to him telling stories of his time at Wednesday. I didn’t know what to say to him…"

Michael Vaughan

Former cricketer Michael Vaughan was born in Eccles, Greater Manchester, but he and his family moved to Sheffield when he was nine.

Vaughan represented Yorkshire and was also England captain for the test team, one-day international team, and the Twenty20 team during his career, and he won 26 of his 51 tests while leading his country.

The 49-year-old is known to be a passionate Wednesday supporter and he regularly posts about the Owls on social media, while he has previously spoken out against owner Dejphon Chansiri's running of the club.