Sheffield Wednesday’s fans are likely to love Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s recent comments after Hillsborough arrival

Sheffield Wednesday have recently completed a move to sign Bailey Peacock-Farrell on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Burnley.

The Northern Irish international has found regular game time hard to come by with the Clarets, since moving to Turf Moor from Leeds United back in 2019.

But he’s been presented with a new opportunity, as he signs on a temporary basis with Sheffield Wednesday, as they look to win promotion from League One this term.

Speaking in a recent post-match press conference, Peacock-Farrell outlined his reasoning for signing up at Hillsborough, and labelled Sheffield Wednesday as ‘a huge club’, which is certain to go down well with their supporters.

“This is a huge club and the aim for this season is a big one and I want to be part of it. The objective is an exciting one, the opportunity, size of club and the gaffer here – it was a no-brainer to come here.”

It was a frustrating season for Darren Moore’s side last season, as they were relegated from the Championship after some poor results in the second tier, and the club’s supporters will be hoping to see Peacock-Farrell make a positive impact between the posts.

The shot-stopper made his debut in a 2-1 win over Port Vale in a pre-season friendly match on Tuesday evening.

Peacock-Farrell will be hoping he can make his first league start for the Owls on the opening weekend of fixtures in League One, with Sheffield Wednesday set to travel to The Valley, as they take on Charlton Athletic, in what is likely to be a tricky test for Darren Moore’s side.

The Verdict:

Their supporters will absolutely love his recent comments.

Sheffield Wednesday are likely to be one of the ‘bigger names’ in League One next season, and the players will have to deal with the weight of expectation from the Hillsborough faithful to deliver promotion back into the Championship this term.

Signing a player of Peacock-Farrell’s quality this summer is a real statement of intent by the Owls though, and it’s good to see them adding to their squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

With additions like this, they’re certainly well-equipped to return to the second-tier at the first time of asking this season.