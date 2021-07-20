Sheffield Wednesday’s Darren Moore speaks out ahead of West Brom reunion

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has insisted that the focus of today’s friendly with West Bromwich Albion is on ‘fitness and the detail we need for the start of the season’, rather than an opportunity to catch up with old friends, as reported by the Sheffield Wednesday official website.

Darren Moore will continue his League One pre-season preparations with the journey to his former employers West Brom, whom he departed from in 2019 in controversial fashion.

The 47-year-old had the Baggies in a promising play-off position, but the board felt he wasn’t the correct man to lead the Albion into a crucial promotion run down of the season.

Moore has since managed two different clubs, Doncaster Rovers and his current home Wednesday, but felt there was no time for any nostalgia heading into today’s clash.

Speaking to the official club website, Moore said: “This is even tougher again after Barnsley on Saturday. West Brom came down from the Premier League last season so they have a world of experience.

“We want the volume to increase and when that happens it identifies to coaches and staff areas of your game you need to work on. These teams test you and stretch you and that’s what you need in pre-season.

“I saw one or two old faces at another of my former clubs at the weekend and I’ll see one or two on Tuesday. But the focus is about us in terms of the fitness and the detail we need for the start of the season.”

The verdict

Despite it just being a pre-season friendly and therefore his comments won’t really mean much, this is much deeper to Sheffield Wednesday fans.

To have a manager who has no cares for nostalgia or memories but has his focus and mentality completely directed on winning and preparing for the upcoming season, that’s crucial.

It is the sort of winning mentality that will help a club climb the divisions, something which Sheffield Wednesday are looking to do.

20 questions about some of Sheffield Wednesday’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 When was the club founded? 1865 1866 1867 1868