Sheffield Wednesday’s Darren Moore reveals exciting update on QPR loanee

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed that QPR loanee Olamide Shodipo is back fit but will be given another week to get up to speed before he’s in contention for the first team.

The 24-year-old joined on a season-long loan from the R’s in the summer but has been hampered by injury issues, which have restricted him to just 848 minutes of football for the Owls.

Shodipo scored 12 times and provided three assists to help Oxford United reach the play-offs while he was on loan at the Kassam Stadium last season – highlighting what a useful addition he could be to Moore’s squad.

Speaking to club media ahead of the Owls’ League One tie with Cheltenham Town today, the Wednesday boss provided an exciting update concerning the R’s loanee.

He said: “Mide (Shodipo) is back now, I want to give him another seven days and then he will be another attacking option for us.

“He’s had this week to train and we will have an in-house game for him.”

Shodipo will be determined to finish the season strongly at Hillsborough as he is set to become a free agent in the summer with his QPR contract heading into its final months.

The Verdict

This is an exciting update for Wednesday as Shodipo has proven his quality in League One in the past.

His goals helped Oxford reach the play-offs last season and if he can find form, the R’s loanee could help the Owls do the same in 2021/22.

While Moore’s side have been in good form of late, recent low-scoring draws with Accrington Stanley and Gillingham highlight that having another exciting attacker like Shodipo to throw on late in games could be really useful.

The Hillsborough faithful have not seen the best of the 24-year-old yet but he’ll want to prove his quality in the coming weeks – with one eye on earning a new deal in the summer.