Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said both Reece James and Josh Windass could still face Barnsley on Tuesday despite being forced off injured last night while George Byers has a "50/50" chance" of being fit for the trip to Oakwell.

The Owls extended their unbeaten league run to 23 games with a 1-1 draw against Bolton Wanderers on Friday evening - stretching their lead at the top of the table to four points ahead of Saturday's League One fixtures.

Wednesday tested Bolton keeper James Trafford a few times before Lee Gregory put them ahead inside the opening quarter of an hour but their lead didn't last until the break.

Victor Adeboyejo's deflected shot beat Cameron Dawson to pull the visitors back level after 36 minutes at Hillsborough and neither side was able to find a winner.

It was an eventful evening for the Owls, who saw both James and Windass forced off due to injuries, but Moore told BBC Radio Sheffield's Andy Giddings after the game that the duo could still be fit for Tuesday's game against Barnsley.

He also told club media that both would be properly assessed this morning.

The Wednesday boss added that Byers, who missed last night's game through injury, had a "50/50" chance of being available for the trip to Oakwell.

The Verdict

Though Moore has made these assessments right after the game, it's certainly positive that the Owls boss thinks all three players could still make it.

Seeing a player forced off due to injury is always a concern, particularly when they have the quality of the likes of James and Windass, and the quick turnaround for the Barnsley game won't aid their chances of being available.

We could find out more later today after the pair have been assessed by their club but it's good news that Moore didn't rule them out straight away.

As for Byers, while it would be great to have him available for the game against in-form Barnsley, the Wednesday boss will want to be careful not to rush him back too quickly.